Supreme Leader hopes dear Iranian people to elect the best

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks after casting his ballot in the runoff presidential election on Friday.

“Thanks God that this is a good day,” the Supreme Leader noted adding that the day of people’s participation in the election is a day of being active in an important political job with the presence of “our dear people.”

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said he heard that the people’s eagerness to vote has increased more than before, which is pleasing.

May God help the nation be successful and the country be developed, he underlined.

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

