FM spox hails active turnout of Iranian expats

In a Farsi post on his X account on Saturday, Kanaani stated that the active and enthusiastic participation of the courageous Iranian compatriots residing abroad in the 14th presidential election once again demonstrated their patriotism and love for their beloved Iran.

He mentioned that participation in the Iranian presidential election brought joy to friends and dismay to foes.

Kanaani further noted that Iranians will once again stand united for the honor of Iran and Iranians in another upcoming test.

He concluded by saying that the renewed pledge of all proud Iranians, both within Iran and across the globe, will be reaffirmed next Friday at the ballot box.

Earlier, Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters, announced that the results of Iran's 14th presidential election indicate a runoff between Massoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili scheduled for July 5.

The results of Iran’s 14th presidential election show a tight race between Pezeshkian and Jalili. After counting 24,535,185 votes, Pezeshkian won with 10,415,991 votes while Jalili had 9,473,298.

Under Iranian electoral law, a runoff between the two top candidates is held on the first Friday after the result is announced if neither wins 50%+1 of the votes.

