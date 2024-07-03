Iranians can vote for presidential candidates in 10 polling stations in UK

Five polling stations will be open in Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Glasgow and five others in the British capital, IRNA reported on Tuesday from a statement issued by Iran’ Embassy in London.

Despite the smear campaign and the unreasonable behavior made by a few anti-Revolution individuals, the reports registered an increased participation in the 14th presidential election compared with that of three years ago in the UK, the statement read.

Iran’s early election was held on June 28 with the participation of four candidates. Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was slated for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to be a president-elect.

During Iran’s presidential election five days ago, a few anti-Islamic Revolution people gathered outside the polling stations in the UK and shouted offensive words to express their anger at Iranians’ participation in the election and to scare off voters.

The police in London, Manchester and Birmingham announced they had arrested six of the violators. One police spokesman in the British capital said the related evidence is being investigated.

In a related development, Iran’s chargé d'affaires in the UK released a message, stressing that the violators have to be put on trial at the British courts and be responsible for their terrorist-like behavior.

Iran’s runoff election is slated for July 5 across Iran and at 138 Iranian representative offices abroad.

