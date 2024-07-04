‘Participation in elections strengthens democracy, enhances nat’l power’

In an exclusive interview with IRNA’s reporter in London, Hadi Farajvand described the glorious presence of Iranians abroad in this election as a sign of solidarity, unity and patriotism.

He was speaking a day before Iranians inside the country and those living abroad will head to polling stations to cast their ballots to choose the country’s 14th president in the election that has gone into second round, with Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili being the two contenders.

While appreciating the participation of Iranians living in the Netherlands in the first round of the presidential election, the envoy invited all Iranians expatriates to participate in the next stage of this fateful event.

Regarding the documents required for voting, the ambassador said: All Iranians over the age of 18 can vote in this election by showing their original Iranian identity documents, including birth certificates, passports, or national cards.

Referring to the preparations made for holding the runoff vote in The Hague branch and the training of the organizing forces and agents, he said that all necessary steps taken with the coordination of local authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands regarding the holding of the elections.

According to Farajvand, the elections will be held at Iranian House (a building adjacent to the embassy) on Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM local time. “The consular department of the embassy is open on this day and Iranians can also use the consular services”.

