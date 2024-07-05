100-year Iranian lady casts vote in runoff presidential election

When Taaj-Khanoon Mankoli cast her ballot, she attracted the attention of the other participants and the youth in particular, IRNA reported from the scene in Golestan province on Friday.

Some 3,030 polling stations are set across the province to take people’s votes. The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

