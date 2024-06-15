Mokhber calls for speeding up implementation of Iran-Russia comprehensive cooperation deal

Mokhber was speaking on Saturday as he hosted Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky and presidential aide Igor Levitin.

The expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow created the foundation for new equations in the region, the Iranian acting president said, adding that relations between the two countries are based on securing long-term interests of both sides.

The comprehensive cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran is of great importance as well and should be implemented as soon as possible, he further said.

The chairman of Duma’s Committee on International Affairs once again expressed condolences over the martyrdom of president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage.

He said that Iran and Russia have expanded their relations based on the will and determination of President Vladimir Putin and the late Raisi. Therefore, Slutsky added, the agreements reached between the two presidents should be implemented as soon as possible.

