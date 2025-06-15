Iran does not want to see the war spreading to the region and beyond: Foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Islamic Republic does not want war to spread to other countries in the region, adding that Iranian missile strikes at Israel were in self-defense and would stop if the Israeli regime halted its aggression.

Addressing ambassadors, officials, and heads of foreign and international missions in Tehran on Sunday, Araqchi said that Iran’s legitimate defense would continue in the face of aggression against its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He said the Israeli aggression was a major strategic mistake that was most likely carried out with prior intent and with the aim of spreading the war beyond Iranian territory. “The Persian Gulf is a very sensitive and complex region, and any military developments there could involve not only the entire region, but also the world,” he warned, insisting that Iran did not want the conflict to spread.

Israel’s unprovoked deadly airstrikes since Friday “have been unprecedented and are considered clear aggression against Iranian territory,” he said, adding that “the Zionist regime struck various targets, the most important of which were the nuclear facility in Natanz as well as residential areas in Tehran and other cities.”

Emphasizing that Israel does not recognize any boundaries, the top diplomat said the regime assassinated a number of university professors, nuclear scientists and military commanders who were not on the battlefield but in their homes.

He said the attacks on children and innocent civilians came as negotiations with the United States were ongoing, the sixth round of which was supposed to have taken place today (Sunday).

“International law does not justify such actions as you all witnessed that the victims of human rights violations were not only the people of Palestine, but new red lines were crossed in the aggression against Iran,” the minister added.

Araqchi underlined that the attack on nuclear facilities was a serious violation of international law, which unfortunately was met with indifference at the U.N. Security Council. “Of course, in Europe, there were countries that claimed to be civilized and adhere to international law, but instead of condemning Israel, they condemned Iran,” he said.

Referring to Iran’s retaliation, the minister said that “the response to Israeli aggression was based on the principle of self-defense,” which is a legal right of every country. “On the first night, we only hit military targets, but the Zionist regime’s attack on economic targets yesterday [Saturday], prompted a response with strikes on economic targets, including Israel’s refineries.”

At the end, Araqchi thanked all diplomats present and their countries for condemning Israeli aggression and showing their solidarity with the Iranian nation. He expressed hope that the international community would act as soon as possible to stop Israeli crimes and aggression.

