Russia says trade exchanges with Iran increases by 48% in Q1 2024

According to the results of the first quarter of 2024, Russia's exports to Iran have increased by 77% and the country's imports from Iran have increased by 13%, Novak said in his meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji.

He also referred to the launch of direct flights between Grozny and Tehran on June 10, 2024, which will be carried out by Iran's Mahan Air.

I am confident that it will increase the flow of tourists between Iran and the North Caucasus regions, he stressed.

