Minister: Iran, Russia to continue boosting ties

Moscow, IRNA – Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji appreciated Russia for sympathizing with Iran following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, and emphasized that the process of developing bilateral relations will continue.

Speaking in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak in Moscow on Friday, Owji offered Iran's readiness to continue cooperation with the Russian Energy Minister, who was introduced as the new head of Iran-Russian economic commission.

He hailed Martyr Raisi's efforts to pave the ground for developing bilateral relations.

President Raisi, with tireless efforts and unshakable will, prioritized convergence with neighbors and independent countries, including Russia, the result of which was the development of Iran's relations with neighboring countries and Russia, he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the process of development of bilateral relations with the implementation of the approvals of the joint commission for economic cooperation.

Referring to the launch of a direct flight between Tehran and Grozny, he expressed hope that the cooperation would continue in line with strengthening relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Novak stressed Moscow's determination to continue cooperation with Iran and to speed up the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

Moscow and Tehran enjoy close relations in all fields, he said.

