Two more Mossad operatives arrested in Tehran Province

Tehran, IRNA – Police say they have arrested two Mossad operatives in separate operations that also led to the confiscation of large amounts of explosives.

Sa’eed Montazer al-Mahdi, spokesperson for the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said on Sunday that the two operatives had been identified and arrested in Fashafuyeh, a district of Ray County in Tehran Province.

Over 200 kilograms of explosives, and equipment for 23 drones, launchers, as well as other equipment were confiscated from the two, Montazer al-Mahdi said. A Nissan pickup truck was also impounded.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Operatives of the Israeli spy agency have been attempting acts of sabotage inside Iran since then. Small drones carrying explosives have been used to hit locations.

Earlier on Sunday, two other Mossad operatives were arrested in Savojbolagh County, in Alborz Province, which is adjacent to Tehran Province.

Iran has been conducting punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drone. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis have been spending entire days in underground bomb shelters.

4482