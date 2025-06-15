Iran starts new round of strikes on Israel

Tehran, IRNA – A new salvo of missiles and drones has been launched at targets in Israel amid continued Israeli aggression on Iran.

As with previous rounds, and despite heavy Israeli censorship, footage began to appear of the Iranian missiles hitting their intended targets.

Israeli media said a Rafael Advanced Defense Systems facility and Ben Gurion Airport had been hit.

Shortly later, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) in a press release confirmed the new wave of the punitive strikes.

Head of I.R.G.C.’s Intelligence Organization killed

It said the chief of the I.R.G.C.’s Intelligence Organization, Mohammad Kazemi, and two of his colleagues, Hassan Mohaqeq and Mohsen Baqeri, had been killed in Sunday strikes by the Israeli regime. The I.R.G.C. said that the Corps’ Aerospace Force was hitting intelligence centers in Israel.

Israeli media later said missiles and drones had also been launched toward the occupied territories from Yemen.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis have been spending entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

