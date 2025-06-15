Armed Forces to Israelis: Leave! Occupied territories will not be inhabitable soon.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Armed Forces have warned people in Israel to leave the Israeli-occupied territories while they can as punitive Iranian strikes will be targeting the entire Israeli-held territories.

“Warnings for you in the coming days: Leave the occupied territories, because, certainly, they won’t be inhabitable in the future!” Colonel Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for the Armed Forces, said on Sunday, shortly after a new wave of Iranian strikes began against Israel.

He reminded the Israelis that the Armed Forces have repeatedly over the past days targeted sensitive sites in Israel and are in possession of an exhaustive bank of such targets, including military and security sites, decision-making centers, and the residences of Israeli commanders and military scientists.

“Therefore, we would like to emphasize: do not let the criminal regime use you as human shields,” Colonel Sayyad warned.

He added that taking shelter underground will not bring safety to the Israelis.

Failure to heed the warnings, he said, will bring a more difficult fate to the Israelis.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis have been spending entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes.

