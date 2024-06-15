Jun 15, 2024, 6:19 PM
Iran, Russia discuss implementation of Rasht-Astara railway

Tehran, IRNA – Senior officials from Iran and Russia explored the implementation and operation of Rasht-Astara railway in northern Iran.

Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash met Igor Levitin, an aide to the Russian president, and Leonid Slutsky, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia’s State Duma, in Tehran on Saturday.

They talked about implementing the strategic railway which is a key part of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

Highlighting the need for increasing the volume of transit through the Iranian soil, they urged the significance of completing the INSTC corridor.

Bazrpash and Levitin had had another meeting in Tehran in late February.

