Israel continues to hit residential buildings in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has been carrying out strikes on residential buildings in the capital, Tehran, killing and wounding civilians.

While most of the Israeli strikes were repelled by Iranian air defenses, several neighborhoods in the capital were hit.

Casualty tolls were not immediately available but images from the sites of the attacks showed women and children among the wounded. Reports also indicated that there had been fatalities.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

