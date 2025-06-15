President vows more ‘crushing response’ if Israeli aggression continues

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Iranian Armed Forces will give a “more crushing and painful response” to the Israeli regime if the act of aggression against the country continues.

Pezeshkian issued the warning in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday evening.

While appreciating Al-Sudani for his support and solidarity with the Iranian people and government, the president called on the Iraqi government to be more vigilant of its borders and airspace so that they are not misused against Iran.

“The Israeli aggression against Iran, using airspace and territory of a friendly and brotherly country, is a clear manifestation of the regime’s criminal and aggressive nature, as well as disregard for international laws and norms,” he said.

Pezeshkian noted that although Iran did not initiate the war, but responded with firmness, saying a more “painful and crushing response” awaits Israel if the act of aggression continues.

He called on Muslim nations to stand up to Israel’s lawlessness and blatant aggression with determination and at all levels in international forums. “Every country that truly desires peace, security, and stability must confront the Zionist regime’s aggression,” Pezeshkian stressed.

In return, the Iraqi prime minister strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. “Iran’s response was both a legitimate defense of its territorial integrity and a decisive response to a regime that is based on occupation, crime, and violation,” he said.

Referring to the use of Iraqi airspace against Iran, Al-Sudani stated that Baghdad had submitted an official complaint to the U.N. Security Council in this regard, promising that the control of Iraq’s borders and airspace will be pursued with greater seriousness.

4399**4353