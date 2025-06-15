Pakistanis march in solidarity with Iran

Islamabad, IRNA – Hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Revolution and the Resistance Front in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, participated in a rally in solidarity with Iran, and condemned the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

A solidarity rally with Iran was held on Sunday evening under the auspices of the Awakening Movement of the Ummah of Mustafa (PBUH) in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

The participants marched from the Punjab State Parliament to the U.S. Consulate General, holding flags of Iran, Pakistan, the Resistance Front, and pictures of the martyred commanders of the Islamic Revolutio Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.), condemning the Israeli regime's Friday morning terrorist attack on Iran.

Chanting slogans of "Death to Israel" and "Death to America," the marchers condemned the silence of the international community regarding Israel's aggression against regional countries, especially Iran, as a source of inspiration for the axis of resistance and the complicity of America and the Western Front with Israel.

Expressing satisfaction with the principled positions of the Pakistani government in supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran and aligning itself with the supporters of the Quds fighters, the speakers emphasized that Iran is the center of power in the resistance movement and that the best support and cooperation with Iran at this time is what the Islamic nation, especially Pakistan, deserves.

Allamah Sayed Javad Naqavi, head of the Awakening Movement of the Ummah of Mustafa (PBUH), also paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance front, especially the martyred commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in a speech to the marchers, saying: "The current situation in the region will be a warning to other countries in the region, and we must all stand with Iran against the crimes of the Zionist regime."

Addressing Pakistani government officials, he emphasized: "You must be wary of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and not allow internal unrest or self-created economic problems to weaken our positions against Israel and its supporters."

