Iran-Russia ties based on unchangeable principles: Mokhber

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber congratulated the anniversary of the independence of the Russian Federation, saying that Tehran-Moscow relations are strategic and based on unchangeable principles.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to fully implement the full implementation of all agreements made, including in the trade, transit and energy sectors, forms the main agenda of bilateral relations.

Mokhber further reviewed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in the North-South transit corridor, the BRICS group and the Eurasian Economic Union, and emphasized the importance of consolidating the legal foundations of mutual cooperation.

Putin, also, referred to the approval and signing of the free trade law between the Eurasian Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and considered this as a suitable ground for the development, strengthening and dynamism of the commercial relations between the two countries.

2050