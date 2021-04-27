Zarif leaves Baghdad for Erbil

Before departing for Erbil, Zarif met with a group of Iraqi scholars and unveiled the book Zarif and Big Files, which is written by an Iraqi institute in Arabic.

Zarif arrived in Iraq on Monday and met with president, prime minster, parliament speaker, foreign minister, heads of nomad tribes, Shia and Sunni leaders, and the head of Chaldean Catholics of the world in Baghdad.

Zarif is slated to meet with high-ranking officials of Iraqi Kurdistan, including the region’s president, prime minister, head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

