Zarif meets with senior Iraqi Shia political figures

The meeting took place on Monday night as part of Zarif’s visit to Baghdad.

Major figures, such as Ammar Hakim, the leader of National Wisdom Movement, were present at the meeting.

The group close to Hakim has at least 19 representatives at the Iraqi parliament.

Three former Iraqi prime ministers – Nouri al-Maliki, Adil Abdul-Mahdi and Haider al-Abadi – as well as Ms. Hanan al-Fatlawi were other participants of the meeting.

Ms. al-Fatlawi is the head of Eradaa movement in Iraq with several seats in the Parliament. She is the only Iraqi women who heads a political party in the country.

Meanwhile, Zarif already met with Iraqi president, prime minister, parliament speaker and foreign minister.

It seems that recent international and regional developments have given special significance to Zarif’s visit to Iraq.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with a number of Iraqi academic figures today and will meet with senior officials from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region later in the day.

