Iran FM, Iraqi leader Hakim discuss issues of mutual interests

The meeting took place on the second day of Zarif’s visit to Iraq.

Hakim is a major Iraqi political figure and the National Wisdom Movement he leads is a prominent parliamentary movement with high popularity among people.

The Iranian foreign minister has also met with Iraqi president, prime minister, parliament speaker, foreign minister, and Shia and Sunni leaders as well as tribal leaders of the country.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with a number of Iraqi academic figures today and will meet with senior officials from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

