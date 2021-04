"Excellent talks in #Iraq with President @BarhamSalih, PM @MAKadhimi, Speaker Halbousi, FM @Fuad_Hussein1 & senior Sunni & Shia leaders. Emphasized that Iran's priority is its neighbors," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"We welcome Iraq's pivotal role in the region," he added.

"More meetings in Baghdad & Erbil today," he noted.

