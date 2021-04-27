Zarif trip to Iraq of strategic importance: official

Al-A'raji made the remarks in the meeting with Zarif that took place on Tuesday in Baghdad. Iran's Foreign arrived at Baghdad yesterday for a diplomatic trip.

Describing Zarif as a globally influential figure, the Iraqi official praised Iran's assistance to Iraqi in fighting against Daesh terrorist group and stabilizing the region.

Al-A'raji who was previous minister of interior affairs was among the highest Iraqi officials Zarif has met in two days.

He previously met with Iraqi President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker and several former officials and political figures in Iraq.

