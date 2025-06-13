Foreign Ministry summons head of U.S. interest section

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the head of the United States’ interest section in Tehran to protest Israeli strikes on Iran.

Following the blatant violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty by the Israeli regime, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of senior military commanders, university professors, and innocent Iranian women and children.

They also attacked multiple locations across the country, including the Natanz nuclear facility, several military sites, and residential buildings.

Nadine Lozano, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran and head of the U.S. Interests Section in Iran, was summoned by Issa Kameli, the director general for the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kameli conveyed the Islamic Republic’s strong condemnation of Israel’s act of aggression and its protest U.S. support for the attack.

Kameli described the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran as a violation of all international standards and the United Nations Charter, stressing that given Washington’s long-standing support for this regime, the U.S. bears responsibility for the extremely dangerous and dire consequences of this aggression.

Warning against any U.S.’s military assistance to the Israeli regime, including actions that impede Iran’s right to legitimate defense, Kameli said that Israel’s hostile measures against Iran could not have taken place without U.S. collaboration, coordination, or at least a green light from Washington. Therefore, he said, the U.S. must be held accountable for its illegal conduct.

The Swiss ambassador emphasized that she would immediately relay Iran’s concerns to the U.S. government.

