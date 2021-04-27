FM Zarif, Nouri al-Maleki confer on regional issues

The former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maleki, is currently the Secretary - General for Iraq's Islamic Dawa Party.

The group is close to Nouri al-Maleki, and Iraq's Islamic Dawa Party has at least 25 representatives at the Iraqi parliament.

Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday night met with a number of senior Iraqi Shia political figures, and the meeting took place as part of Zarif’s visit to Baghdad.

Major figures, such as Ammar Hakim, the leader of National Wisdom Movement, were present at the meeting, and the group close to Hakim has at least 19 representatives at the Iraqi parliament.

Meanwhile, Zarif already met with Iraqi president, prime minister, parliament speaker and foreign minister.

*** Zarif meets wit Iraqi Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his visit to Iraq, met with Iraqi Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako.

Iraq's Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako in the meeting praised the effective role of Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting ISIS, which led to the support and protection of religious minorities in the course of this terrorist group on the part of Iraq .

