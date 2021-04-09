Famous Pakistani journalist terms General Soleimani a legend

Mubasher Lucman who also runs Baaghi TV, a web portal, made the remarks during a meeting with Jafar Ronas, head Culture Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

They both exchanged views about the existing capacities and joint cooperation in various cultural and media fields between Iran and Pakistan.

Jafar Ronas praised Lucman’s Baaghi media portal and said Culture Center of Iran is ready to cooperate with the Baaghi media in the cultural and artistic fields.

Mubasher Lucman, called the land of Iran, along with ancient Greece, the cradle of world civilization, and said: The secret of Iran's resistance to Western and American coercion goes back thousands of years because the nation of Iran has never attacked other countries but has always been attacked, so they know very well how to defend their independence and maintain their national dignity.

He said that the expansion of strategic relations in all fields between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan and other important players in the region, including Russia, China, Malaysia and Turkey, is the only way to confront the oppressive policies of the West, led by the United States.

Lucman added Asian countries, especially Pakistan and Iran, have many similarities and commonalities in culture and civilization, so they should use all their capacities to develop economic, political, cultural and artistic relations.

Referring to the importance of the comprehensive document on Iran-China cooperation, he called it important for regional security and stability, as well as the development and growth of trade in the region.

Praising the sacrifices of martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the senior Pakistani journalist said the commander of the Quds Force has become a hero and a legend with his bravery. “He is not among us, but his path will continue,” he noted.

The head of Iranian Culture Center in Lahore also expressed the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran among the Islamic Ummah and the world and said the US regime has tried to force the Islamic Republic to surrender through cruel sanctions against the honorable people of Iran.

“In the face of its sinister demands, the Iranian people, led by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, have been able to continue to move with dignity and honor, while standing firm and resisting such pressures,” he added.

He announced the readiness of Khana-e-Farhang to develop media cooperation between the two countries, including the presentation of various multimedia documents about the martyr General Soleimani.

