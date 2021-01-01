US considered Gen Soleimani, main impediment in Zionist domination: Iranian diplomat

Ahmad Mohammadi in an article on Friday said the 3rd of January recalls the cowardly act of the terror of martyr Soleimani at the hands of the US administration.

“During this attack ordered by the President of the United States of America, the commander and the real symbol of the war against terrorism in the region reached martyrdom, so that it may become clear for all that who is after peace and who is after creating unrest and turmoil in the region,” he noted.

He added the commander Soleimani who from the very beginning of his job in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran was seeking martyrdom, got his long desire fulfilled but his martyrdom had two important messages for the Islamic ummah.

“First, Americans have shown that they will not withhold from any illegal act for reaching their illegitimate interests. Second, the path to salvation for the Islamic Ummah from its present sorry plight only passes through the route of resistance against oppression and unity among Muslim countries,” said Iranian CG.

Ahmad Mohammadi went on to say if there was no resistance by the commander Soleimani against the Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, where Sunni brothers form a major part of population, perhaps today the great martyr would have been alive and the regional countries would have been fighting with these terrorist groups nurtured by the US and Israel on their own soil.

The diplomat added the incidents occurring after the martyrdom of martyr Soleimani showed that the US considered him the main impediment in the way of Israel’s domination over the region, and so it decided to kill him with the objective of weakening the pivot of resistance in the Islamic world and paving the ground for the Zionist regime’s domination over the region.

“The revelation of the hidden and expanded relations of some of the regional countries with the Zionist regime, coming after the martyrdom of Soleimani can be seen in the same perspective,” added the diplomat.

Ahmad Mohammadi said but the huge protests by the Muslim nations, from Iraq to Iran to Pakistan, against this illegal act of the United States showed that despite of their propaganda claiming that the Muslim countries are interested in normalization with the Zionist regime, this time also the Americans are failing in their plan. It is on this basis that one can say ‘the killing of martyr Soleimani is the beginning of the end of the illegitimate presence of the US in the region’.

He said the huge participation by the people in different countries in the protest rallies and demonstrations held against the killing of martyr Soleimani, which certainly are going to be repeated on his first martyrdom anniversary, showed that the great martyr has become a model for the young Muslims whose hearts beat for the glory and greatness of the Islamic world.

“This unity serves as an evidence to the Quranic ayah according to which the stratagem of the world arrogance for eliminating the martyr Soleimani, by the grace of the Allah Almighty, boomeranged to hit them back, and recognized and doubled the love of young Muslims for the great martyr,” said the counsel general.

He said the cordial love of the young Muslims for the martyr Soleimani is actually their love for the message of the Islamic Revolution of Iran inviting resistance against the world arrogance, one that can be seen in the unparalleled resistance of the great nation of Iran against the tyrannical, illegal and inhumane pressure exerted by the Trump administration.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran, through its missile attack on the US base in Ain-al-Assad, showed that it not only resists the pressures but also has attained strength that it can give an appropriate response to any aggression and terrorist move at a time of its own choice.

“The guarded manner of the Islamic Republic of Iran showed that it is not in a hurry for taking revenge for the killings like the killing of martyr Soleimani or martyr Fakhrizadeh. However, it will certainly give a befitting reply to the planners, supporters and executioners of such targeted killings,” noted the diplomat.

“In the end, I offer my condolences to my Pakistani brothers and sisters on the martyrdom anniversary of the Commander Soleimani and would like to recall a part of the last will of the Shaheed for them: Do not allow the pressure of the enemies of Islam to create division among you,” he said.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of the US President Donald Trump.

As a result of this White House’s terrorist act, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning of January 9th.

Following the rocket attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops were present at the Ain al-Assad base.

