Anti-US rally held in Pakistani capital to slam Gen Soleimani assassination

Addressing the protesters, the leaders of political and religious parties expressed sympathies with the government and people of Iran on the assassination of General Soleimani.

They strongly condemned the US unlawful act that also targeted Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

They said Pakistanis cannot forget that prior to US proxy war against USSR in Afghanistan, there was no Al-Qaida and Prior to the US invasion in Iraq, there was no Daesh which shows a link between these notorious terror outfits and US agencies.

They said we feel the pain of great Muslim nations of Iran and Iraq in the wake of brutal unlawful use of force in Iraq.

The rally was also attended by ladies and children and people from all walks of lives. The protesters chanted slogans against the US and the Zionist regime and torched their flags to express their anger.

The rally was scheduled to conclude at the US embassy in diplomatic enclave; however, the police stopped the peaceful marchers on their way.

Main speaker of the rally Secretary General Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said that whole Muslim world is grieved and in anger over the martyrdom of IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

He said Pakistani nation has strong reasons to condemn illegal US airstrikes in sovereign countries, especially the latest airstrikes in Iraq.

“Great nation of Pakistan may recall illegal US airstrikes that killed Pakistan army soldiers in Salala and other incidents,” he said.

He said that people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the incident and offer their condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, families of the martyrs and the oppressed Muslims across the world and expressed their extreme hate towards the US.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri went on to say: "We don’t hate American people but it is US administration that perpetrated crimes against other nations that made other people to just reaction.

