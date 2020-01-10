Pak minister terms Gen Soleimani assassination an act against humanity

Shehryar Afridi made the remarks while talking to Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini after signing the condolence book at the embassy in Islamabad.

Paying homage to General Soleimani he said ‘we slash martyrdom of General Soleimani, a proud son and a proud general who sacrificed his life for the motherland.’

“I believe those who sacrificed their lives for Allah, nations and humanity will always be remembered, it is the hallmark of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) that is why millions of Iranians attended the funeral of General Soleimani,” he noted.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were targeted and assassinated by the US on January 3rd.

Later Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US strikes.

