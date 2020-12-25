Programs to be held in Pakistan to mark 1st anniversary of Gen Soleimani martyrdom

Talking to IRNA on Friday, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Pakistan Ehsan Khazaei said literary and art program about the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance with the title ‘General of skies’ has started by the cultural consulate of the Islamic Republic today.

He said the cultural programs on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani aim to introduce and explain various aspects of the great personalities of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

He added that in this cultural program exquisite prizes will be awarded to the best works in various fields.

"Participants and enthusiasts from different cities of Pakistan can submit their literary works in the field of storytelling, poetry, memoirs, articles, photo, painting and calligraphy by 13th January at the email address iran.council@gmail.com," he further said.

It is worth mentioning that on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, various programs by Iranian culture consulates in the cities of Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Rawalpindi will also be held.

On the occasion a book launching of "My Happy Friend" in Urdu will be held by the Iranian Culture consulate in Karachi while a conference of "Martyrs of Islamic Unity" will be held in Peshawar.

At the same time, some political and religious parties in Pakistan, especially the supporters of Resistance movement, will hold programs aimed at strengthening the Resistance Front on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of the US President Donald Trump.

As a result of this White House’s terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning on January 9.

Following the rockets attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops were present at the Ain al-Assad base.

