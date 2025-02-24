Foreign ministers of Iran, Armenia meet in Geneva

Tehran, IRNA -- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two top diplomats met on Monday. Earlier in the day, Araqchi also met with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

While in Geneva, the Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to hold talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well.

Araqchi is in the Swiss city to attend the 58th session of the Human Rights Council and the 2025 Conference on Disarmament High-level Segment. The two high-level meetings, held by the United Nations, kick off on Monday.

The top diplomat arrived in Geneva on Sunday night from Beirut where he had attended the funeral of assassinated Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine earlier in the day.

