Iran embassy in Pakistan opens condolence book for Gen Soleimani

Foreign ambassadors, senior diplomats, Pakistani politicians and officials signed the condolence book and expressed their sympathy with the people and the government of Iran on the tragic incident.

Former Senate Chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Ambassadors of Afghanistan, Russia, Indonesia, Iraq and Syria visited the Iranian embassy to sign the condolence book.

Deputy Head of the Mission Mohammad Sorkhabi was also present on the occasion.

The Iranian flag had also flown half-mast at the embassy as a sign of respect to the victims of US targeted airstrike in Baghdad.

Earlier, Iranian consulates in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta had also opened condolence book to honor General Soleimani.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

