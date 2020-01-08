Pakistan FM urges US to remain careful

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement on Wednesday said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation arising after Iran's missile attack on US base in Iraq.

He said the statement of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying that the missile attack is a proportionate measure which came in self-defense shows his wisdom.

“I think the US should also remain careful,” he said.

“I have contacted the foreign ministers of many countries to discuss the recent developments in the region and yesterday I had a detailed discussion with the Foreign Minister of Qatar who visited Tehran after the after the assassination of top Iran commander General Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike,” noted Quershi.

He added that the situation is evolving and it would be premature to say anything on the matter.

“We will play our role to de-escalate tensions in the region as this area cannot afford another war, which is not in anyone's interest,” he said.

The foreign minister said that a major section of American society is against war so Pakistan desires peace and wants all issues in the region should be solved through diplomatic means.

He urged that the UN, the Security Council and the international community to play their role to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi added that war would cause severe damage to the region and the world. “Use of force should be avoided,” he stressed.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish