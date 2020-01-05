Pakistani FM telephones Iranian counterpart

Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday night said during the conversation there was a wide-ranging exchange of views on the unfolding situation in the region.

“Highlighting Pakistan’s deep concern over the recent developments, the Foreign Minister underscored the imperative of avoidance of conflict, the exercise of maximum restraint, and de-escalation of tensions,” it said.

​The statement added the FM Qureshi renewed the call on all parties concerned to abide by the UN Charter and principles of international law to settle differences through peaceful means.

It added the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed that Pakistan would neither let its soil be used against any other State nor become part of any regional conflict.

“The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue to play a role in preventing further escalation and maintaining regional peace and stability,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also had telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has said that response to military action will surely be military action.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

