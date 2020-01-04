Trump wants to trigger new war in ME: Pakistani politician  

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman at a press conference here said Trump’s actions are only focused to escape impeachment proceedings against him.

He said US President’s recent actions against Iran are only an attempt to create favorable conditions to win the election as he wants to win the next presidential election at any cost.

“This is the true example of American hypocrisy,” he said.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nation Majid Takht Ravanchi has said that response to a military action will surely be a military action.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

