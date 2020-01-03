Pakistan army chief calls for maximum restraint following General Soleimani's assassination

Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said General Qamar Javed Bajwa received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed regional situation, including possible implications of recent escalation in Middle East.

“COAS emphasized the need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of peace and stability. COAS also reiterated the need for maintaining focus on success of Afghan Peace Process,” said the statement.

Earlier, Pakistan’s foreign ministry via a statement expressed "deep concern" over the tensions, urging all sides to exercise restraint.

The IRGC in a statement said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

