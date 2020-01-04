General Soleimani's assassination, a miscalculated US move: Pakistan Prof

In an interview with IRNA, Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas, Professor of Politics and International Relations at Quaid-e-Azam University said that the US is not aware of the consequences of this heinous crime which can drag the whole region into conflict.

He noted Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was a brave soldier who always fought for the honor of the Islamic Republic.

The scholar went on to say that Iran has never invaded any county and is present in Iraq and Syria on the invitation of these governments which makes its stay in the countries legitimate.

“Since the success of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has always avoided direct confrontation with the US,” he noted.

Syed Qandil Abbas viewed that the whole world knows that how effectively Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) in Iraq with the support of Iran had eliminated terrorist group Daesh.

“Assassination of General Qasem Soleimani is a cowardly act which is a violation of all international laws and the bilateral agreement between Iraq and the US,” said the professor.

He said the US act has placed the whole world into danger, this is surely a miscalculated move that could have a negative fallout on the region.

“I strongly condemn this heinous crime,” said the scholar.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Friday that response to military action will surely be military action.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish