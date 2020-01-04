US assassination of Gen Soleimani to have military response

Takht Ravanchi made the remarks in an interview with the US TV channel of CNN.

“We can’t just close our eyes to what happened last night. Definitely there will be revenge, a harsh revenge.”

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

"Last night, the US took a military action by state terrorism against one of our top generals. So what else can be expected of Iran to do? We cannot just remain silent. We have to respond and we will respond," Takht Ravanchi said.

Asked whether Iran will act militarily to this terrorist attack, he said, "The response for a military action is a military action. By whom? When? Where? That’s for the future to see.”

As the ambassador said that Gen Soleimani was popular and well-known not only in Iran but also in many regional countries.

Following the US state terrorism against Lieutenant General Soleimani and several other individuals accompanying him, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of mourning.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish