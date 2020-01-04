Rouhani: Gen Soleimani was a unique strategist, politician

President Rouhani made the remarks when calling on Gen Soleimani's family after his Friday assassination by the US forces in Iraq.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Gen Soleimani was a great military commander planning for big operations, the president said.

Martyrdom of Gen Soleimani saddened not only the Iranian nation but also all Muslims and freedom-seeking people across the world, the president noted.

About Gen Soleimani's round-the-clock efforts to promote the path of God, the president said his endeavor to bring about security to the country and to the regional states- particularly Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Afghanistan- is memorable.

He further said the US assassination of the great Iranian commander will remain on the list of the US crimes against the Iranian nation.

They [the US officials] will meet the outcome of their crime today and during the next years as well, Rouhani stressed.

Without a doubt, the Iranian and Iraqi people feel much more hatred for the US today, he added.

Gen Soleimani's services will surely remain eternal in Iran's history, President Rouhani said, stressing that Iran is entitled to take revenge, and will do it.

Following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani- the IRGC's Qods Force Commander, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of mourning.

