Pak minister says Gen Soleimani assassination upped ante of armed conflict

In a tweet she said that Iran has declared it an act of war, it is in no one's interest to have a war in an already volatile region.

“Brinkmanship is a dangerous strategy for all. UNSG must move to defuse situation,” she said.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nation Majid Takht Ravanchi said that response to a military action will be surely a military action.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

