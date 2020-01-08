Iran capable to challenge US, Zionists: Ex-Pak army chief

General (r) Mirza Aslam Beg in an article published in daily ‘the Nation’ said Iran has suffered for the past four decades at the hands of America and Israel and now is the time for Iran, to break the shackle.

He said IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was playing active role in the Middle East region, as well as Afghanistan. “In fact, Mossad targeted Soleimani, Trump pulled the trigger,” said the former general.

He said Iran has a capable drone like Q9 Reaper, because few years back Iran brought down this drone violating their air space and developed the prototype, through reverse engineering, adding a meaningful capability to the wide range of missiles, rockets and drones Iran has developed, during the last three decades and has deployed them at different launching sites, controlled by three Cyber/A1 Command Centers.

He added Iran’s high-tech weapon capability coupled with Cyber and A1 technologies has enabled Iran to fight a limited war, as the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah warned that “a harsh retaliation is waiting for the United States.

General (r) Mirza Aslam Beg was of the view that a better alternative for Iran to avenge Soleimani killing would be, to combine cyber-drone missile technology with ground support.

“The recent decision of the Iranian government to raise the Red Flag over the central mosque in Qom, indicates that, Rahbar Ali Khamenei has raised the “thresh-hold level of punishment to America for the grave mistake they have committed,” he said.

He viewed there is no possibility of a world war, because the world at large has learned to watch the destruction and decimation of Muslim countries during the last four decades and would do the same now, during the impending Middle East War.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

