Pak columnist urges world to take serious note of Trump’s anti-Iran threats

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday Orya Maqbool Jan said the US is a ruthless country and a true symbol of imperialism.

Conspiracy theorist went on to say that we have already seen that how US has destroyed the historical sites in Iraq and ruined the historical museum in Baghdad.

“So when Trump threatens to strike Iranian cultural sites the world should take serious notice of these statements as one can expect anything from Americans,” viewed the analyst.

He added that the US is present in Iraq for its own interests and has nothing to do with religion. Orya Maqbool Jan termed the US a beast who is always ready to attack others.

The expert viewed the assassination of the IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani would have far reaching repercussions on the region which the US fails to understand.

He said the US wants to control Arab groups in Iraq who sympathize with Iran. “That is why they created Daesh,” said the intellectual.

The columnists said assassination of General Soleimani is part of US design to disrupt peace of the region.

He noted that US wants to provoke Iran to close Strait of Hormuz so that the oil supplies of China would be stopped.

Orya Maqbool Jan urged Iran to move forward very carefully and must not come into the American trap. “Iran must use its all diplomatic efforts to handle the situation,” said the analyst.

He added that Pakistan with the support of other regional countries must play its role and avert a war among the Muslim world which will forward the American agenda.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has called for proportionate military action against the US interest in response to heinous crime against Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and he was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish