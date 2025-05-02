Foreign diplomats in New York pay tribute to victims of Bandar Abbas port explosion

New York, IRNA – Ambassadors, diplomats, and UN member state representatives have expressed condolences and paid tribute to the victims of the recent deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sa’eed Iravani and Deputy Permanent Representative Zahra Ershadi welcomed diplomats from various countries at Iran’s mission in New York, where a condolence book was opened for two days.

Foreign diplomats conveyed their governments’ condolences to the people and government of Iran, particularly the bereaved families.

In addition to signing the condolence book in person, many also sent electronic messages of sympathy.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations issued a statement, extending heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people and government.

The group described the incident as tragic, noting that it claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds injured.

The statement added that member states of the group were deeply saddened by the loss of life and extended their sympathy to all those mourning their loved ones.

The group also wished a swift recovery for the injured and affirmed its solidarity with Iran.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric also commented on the incident in an interview with IRNA, saying the UN was “deeply saddened” by the number of casualties and expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the Iranian nation, along with hopes for the swift recovery of the wounded.

