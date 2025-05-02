Yemeni army hits Israeli airbase with hypersonic missile

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni army has launched fresh missile strikes against the Israeli regime, triggering missile sirens across northern occupied Palestine.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Yemeni Armed Forces said its missile force had carried out a military operation targeting Israel’s Ramat David Airbase, which is located in the southeast of Haifa.

It said that the operation was carried out with a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile as part of Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people.

“The missile successfully reached its target, thanks to Allah, while the interception systems failed to intercept it,” the statement added.

Israeli media reported that missile threat sirens were activated in around 250 cities, towns, and industrial zones in northern occupied Palestine.

Sirens also reportedly blared in Haifa and its bay, and the area surrounding the Ramat David Airbase in the Jezreel Valley in the north.

The Israeli army confirmed the airstrike, claiming that it intercepted a missile coming from Yemen.

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, departures and landings were suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after the missile operation.

Since mid-November 2023, The Yemeni Armed Forces have fired a large number of ballistic missiles and drones at various targets both inside the occupied territories and in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinian people amid Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

4354