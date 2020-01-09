Pakistani President offers condolence on martyrdom of Gen Soleimani

President Alvi made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian newly appointed Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Thursday.

Hosseini presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi.

During the meeting, Pakistani President welcomed the new Iranian ambassador and expressed the hope that deep rooted historical, cultural, religious and social ties between Iran and Pakistan would further strengthen during his tenure.

He said that Iran and Pakistan are two important countries of the region.

Referring to recent developments in the region, President Alvi said Pakistan is ready to play its role for de-escalation as peace and stability in the region is the need of hour.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed well wishes for the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and asked the ambassador to convey his warm greetings to the Iranian President.

Prior to ceremony national anthems of Iran and Pakistan were played and a guard of honor was also presented to the new ambassador of Iran.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini arrived in Islamabad last month. Prior to his appointment as new ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Hosseini served as ambassador of Iran to Italy.

He has also served as Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs, spokesman and Assistant Minister, Deputy Director of the Asia-Pacific Division, Director-General for Assessment and Monitoring, Iran's charge d'affaires in Jordan, Syria and Uzbekistan, and first deputy director Middle East and North Africa of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini has also served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

