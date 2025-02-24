Beirut funeral for Nasrallah, Safieddine shows Hezbollah is vibrant: IRGC

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement, saying that the historic funeral of Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Beirut showed that the Lebanese resistance movement is vibrant.

The IRGC issued its statement on Monday, a day after hundreds of thousands of mourners in Beirut bid farewell to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the long-serving leader of Hezbollah, and his successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine

The participation of millions of people from various nations and ethnicities in the funeral procession is a testament to Hezbollah’s strength and the global support for the resistance, said the statement.

The IRGC also stated that, despite Israel’s threats, including warplanes flying over Beirut, the funeral transformed into a powerful manifestation of Islam, national unity in Lebanon and a resounding echo of resistance against the Tel Aviv regime.

According to the statement, the Islamic world and the resistance front are committed to uprooting the occupying regime in holy al-Quds and other Islamic territories.

The IRGC also emphasized that the officials of “the child-killing Zionist regime” must recognize that they face a grim fate, as they will be confronted by those who follow the path of the martyrs of resistance.

