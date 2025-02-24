Burial procession held in south Lebanon for Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine

The body of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine has been transferred to the village of Deir Qanoun an-Naher in southern Lebanon for a funeral and burial ceremony attended by a large crowd of people, officials, and foreign dignitaries.

The body of Saffieddine, the former head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, arrived in Deir Qanoun an-Naher on Monday afternoon as mourners gathered to bid farewell to the resistance leader.

A funeral procession will begin in front of the main Hosseinieh in the village, with mourners carrying the coffin through the streets toward his eternal resting place. Local television stations will broadcast the ceremony live.

Saffieddine was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in October of last year, just weeks after Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whom he had been appointed to succeed, was killed in a similar air raid in southern Beirut.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Lebanon and across the region gathered in Beirut on Sunday for the historic funeral of the two iconic Hezbollah leaders.

