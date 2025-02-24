Conservatives win German election as far right sees historic surge in support

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have won the snap elections in the German parliament, securing approximately 28 percent of the vote.

Led by Friedrich Merz, the alliance emerged well ahead of rival parties in the general election but still needs to form a larger coalition to govern.

“Let’s celebrate tonight, and in the morning, we’ll get to work,” Merz told supporters as the results were announced.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was another significant winner in the election, achieving a record second-place result of 20.8%.

Responding to the election results, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas expressed hope for the formation of a new government “as quickly as possible.”

“The German people have made a choice, and now they need to put together the government,” Kallas said. “I hope that they do it as quickly as possible because we really need to move forward with decisions on the European level that require German participation,” she added.

U.S. President Donald Trump also welcomed the election, saying that the people of Germany rejected the policies of the Olaf Scholz-led center-left government, which he described as “lacking common sense.”

“Much like in the USA, the people of Germany grew tired of the nonsensical agenda, especially regarding energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany,” Trump said on Truth Social.

