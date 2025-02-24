Araghchi meets UN chief in Genera ahead of disarmament conference

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of a high-level disarmament conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Araghchi and the UN chief discussed pressing global issues and the importance of international collaboration to address ongoing threats to peace and security, according to IRNA’s correspondent in Geneva.

The meeting took place ahead of Araghchi’s speech at the 2025 Conference on Disarmament High-level Segment, which will begin with remarks from Guterres at the European headquarters of the United Nations later on Monday.

Araghchi is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council.

Iran’s top diplomat departed for Geneva on Sunday evening from Beirut, where he and other Iranian officials attended the funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine.

