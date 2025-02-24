Nasrallah’s funeral became an ever-lasting event in region’s history: Iran’s top general

Tehran, IRNA – The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral turned into a “historic epic” in the region and Lebanon.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the remark during the National Conference on Mobilizing People and National Resources in Sacred Defense held at Malek Ashtar University on Monday.

He said that the funeral ceremony, held in Beirut on Sunday, was a symbol of the Lebanese people’s appreciation for the “Sayyed of Resistance.”

“Yesterday, the funeral and burial ceremony of the martyrs of the Resistance Axis became an ever-lasting epic in the history of the West Asian region and Lebanon,” Baqeri said.

He further described the event as an “unparalleled epic” that reflected the greatness and nobility of the esteemed martyrs Nasrallah and his successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in laying the foundation of anti-Zionist resistance, expanding it, and shaping the heroic Hezbollah.

“The funeral in Beirut was a symbol of the Lebanese people’s gratitude, and the ceremonies across Iran were an expression of the Iranian nation’s appreciation for these great figures. This, in itself, marks the beginning of the spread of the resistance and Basiji mindset in the Islamic world,” he added.

Defense minister hails display of power at Nasrallah funeral

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh also spoke at the event, hailing the display of power at the Sunday funeral.

“Yesterday, we witnessed the grand funeral of the martyr Sayyed of the Resistance Axis,” Nasirzadeh said.

“This display of power was precisely the result of the Basiji mindset in the Resistance Axis, a mindset and ideology originally born from the creative thought and vision of Imam Khomeini (RA),” he added.

