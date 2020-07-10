Martyrdom of General Soleimani by US, a deliberate murder: Pakistani newspaper

‘Express Tribune’ in its editorial comments on Friday said despite Trump's claims that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack against the US interests, nobody could provide any evidence that this was the case.

The paper noted, the day Soleimani was martyred, the Department of Homeland Security said that Iran presented “no specific, credible threats” against the US. Even Trump appointees weren’t willing to back him up.

The editorial said a new UN report says the US drone strike that killed Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani in January was “unlawful”. It added Soleimani and a senior Iraqi commander were among the 10 people who were martyred in the attack.

The report says the attack constituted an arbitrary killing for which the US is responsible under international human rights law. It also noted that the attack violated the sovereignty of Iraq, which apparently had no prior knowledge.

The paper noted General Soleimani was not even considered an enemy of Iraq. “This was just a murder,” Express Tribune said.

It said that is also obvious from how Trump tried to paint General Soleimani as the world’s most dangerous man. “He lives in Obama’s shadow,” the paper said.

“Despite Trump's claiming that General Soleimani was planning an imminent attack against US interests, nobody could provide any evidence that this was the case,” said the editorial.

